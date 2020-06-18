California police chiefs call for weeding out bad cops

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s police chiefs are endorsing a plan to more aggressively weed out bad cops who break the law or have a history of complaints. The California Police Chiefs Association on Thursday also called for periodic checks to make sure officers are mentally stable. They acted after weeks of protests over the slayings of black people by police. Officers could lose their training certifications after due process hearings for egregious misconduct or if they are convicted of any felonies or certain misdemeanors. Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday backed a similar idea. The chiefs also supported having Becerra’s office investigate deadly force incidents at the request of local officials.