California man allegedly ran sex trafficking websites

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area man has been arrested for allegedly running international sex trafficking websites that included ads featuring children and earned him $21 million. The East Bay Times says Wilhan Martono was arrested Wednesday in Fremont and is facing extradition to Texas to face 28 federal charges. It’s unclear he has an attorney. Prosecutors say Martono set up websites allowing users to search for sex workers in more than 14 U.S. cities and on five continents. Authorities say some ads featured victims of child trafficking, including a 13-year-old girl who was rescued in Texas last November.