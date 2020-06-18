California Legislature OKs bill to mail ballot to all voters

California News

Los Angeles (AP) — California lawmakers are sending Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill to require county election officials to mail a ballot to every registered voter. The proposal would cement into law the governor’s earlier plan to send every voter a mail-in ballot for the November contest, though that has been challenged in court. Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman — who sponsored the bill — says no voters “should have to risk their health and possibly their life to exercise their constitutional right to vote.” Newsom announced in May the state will send mail-in ballots to all voters over health concerns from the coronavirus outbreak. In-person voting will remain available.