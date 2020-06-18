Arizona unemployment rate down 4.5 percentage points in May

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after doubling as the state’s economy staggered under the coronavirus pandemic, Arizona’s unemployment dropped by 4.5 percentage points during May. The state Office of Economic Opportunity reported that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 8.9%, down from 13.4% in April as business closures and other impacts from the pandemic took hold. The office said nonfarm employment increased by 45,200 jobs between April and May with the private sector adding 58,900 jobs and the government sector losing 13,700 jobs. Many businesses reopened or expanded their operations after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders and other restrictions in mid-May.