Arizona jump in COVID-19 case count sets daily high record

State & Regional News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s count of known COVID-19 cases jumped again Thursday, a day after Gov. Doug Ducey reversed himself by saying local governments could make wearing face masks mandatory.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,519 additional cases and 32 new deaths.

That raised the state’s total to 43,443 and 1,271 deaths. The increases in cases broke a record daily high increase of 2,392 reported Tuesday.

Ducey faced pressure as the state became a national virus hotspot and on Wednesday allowed cities and counties to make wearing face masks mandatory to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mayors in Phoenix, Tucson and other cities said they would move quickly to require masks.