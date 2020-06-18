AP Explains: US Supreme Court ruling on DACA program

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled President Donald Trump improperly ended the program that protects immigrants brought to the country as children and allows them to legally work, effectively rescuing the roughly 650,000 people enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The Supreme Court didn’t say Trump can’t end the program, just that his administration went about it the wrong way. Now, his administration will have to decide whether to keep it or dismantle it another way. There have been many efforts to pass legislation that would provide legal status and a path to citizenship for Dreamers, but even bipartisan plans have fallen flat.