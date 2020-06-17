Wildfire grows in Calaveras County countryside

California News

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. (AP) — Cal Fire says a wildfire in Calaveras County has grown to nearly 2 square miles. Hundreds of firefighters responded after the fire erupted Tuesday near New Hogan Lake, and containment early Wednesday is put at 10%. People are urged to stay out of the area about 50 miles southeast of Sacramento. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions in the Sacramento Valley, the northern San Joaquin Valley and the Delta region. Forecasters say building high pressure will bring gusty north to easterly winds through Thursday afternoon, and humidity levels will be low.