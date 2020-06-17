Voices of protest, crying for change, ring across US, beyond

California News

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air. Some described institutional racism as a pandemic as cruel and deadly as COVID-19. One white nurse from Oregon who traveled to New York City to work in a COVID unit saw up close how minorities are dying disproportionately from the disease. So on her day off after four working in the ICU, she joined the protesters in Brooklyn.