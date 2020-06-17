Texts show timeline leading to Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Documents in a report by federal investigators on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others show that there were concerns about the weather before the January accident. However, the pilot told his employers that the weather should be acceptable less than 90 minutes before the crash, according to texts cited in the report, which was released Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot may have become disoriented in fog and crashed onto a hillside northwest of Los Angeles.