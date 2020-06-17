Stepmother arrested in California death of 7-year-old girl

California News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a Stockton woman has been arrested in the child-abuse death of her 7-year-old stepdaughter, who was found dead last month in the garage of their Central Valley home. Stockton police say 38-year-old Takiesha Williams was arrested Tuesday on six counts of felony child abuse and one count of torture. Her arrest comes three weeks after the child’s father, Billy Dee Williams, was arrested May 23. Officers had been sent to check on Billie Williams’ welfare and pronounced her dead. Police said Wednesday that her father remains in custody. Five other children were taken into protective custody.