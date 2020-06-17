Southern California utility sued over Oktoberfest explosions

California News

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California restaurant owner who was among five injured when an underground transformer exploded during an Oktoberfest celebration last year is suing Southern California Edison. Flames shot into the sky from the blasts that blew a vault door off its hinges and knocked people to the ground at Old World Village in Huntington Beach. The court filing says Bernie Bischof, the owner of Old World restaurant, suffered serious burns and brain damage. Bischof had evacuated a patio area before the initial blast after noticing an odd smell from the vaults. Edison says it can’t discuss pending litigation.