Sheriff’s investigator, recruit charged in application scam

California News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A background investigator with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has been charged with falsifying information to get his ex-roommate hired as a deputy. Authorities say Jeremy Buraglia, an 11-year veteran of the department, falsified documents in 2018 so his former roommate, Mario Barragan, would seem qualified to be hired. Barragan was hired as a trainee and sent to the academy but was released when the investigaiton began. Both men are charged with felony conspiracy. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.