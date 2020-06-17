Northern Arizona University implements pay cuts, flex time

Arizona News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — University officials say about 60% of employees at Northern Arizona University will take a pay reduction starting July 1 to meet a $100 million budget shortfall, a couple weeks after some faculty and staff were laid off. University President Rita Cheng told employees the university needs to cut an additional $6 million in response to the revenue shortfall. The Arizona Daily Sun reported that all employees earning more than $50,000 annually will be affected and will see a change in their paychecks beginning July 31. Depending on salaries, employees will take between a 2.3% and 4.6% pay cut and up to 10 days of flex time.