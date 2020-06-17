‘Nooses’ in Oakland park were exercise aids, man says

California News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s mayor says five ropes found hanging from trees in a city park are nooses and racially-charged symbols of terror but a resident says he put them up simply for exercse. Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that a hate crime investigation is under way after a social media post identified a noose at Lake Merritt. Police investigating Tuesday said they found five ropes and notified the FBI. But Victor Sengbe, who is black, told KGO-TV that the ropes were part of a rigging that he and his friends used for a swing system. He says it’s unfortunate they’ve been misinterpreted.