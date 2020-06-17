Nevada church appealing, state defending virus restrictions

California News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s lawyers reaffirmed their defense of the state’s 50-person cap on religious gatherings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus after a rural church asked a U.S. appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s repeated refusal to strike it down as unconstitutional. Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley east of Reno filed formal notice of its appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Appeals Court after a judge rejected its second request last week for an injunction blocking enforcement of the flat cap. It wants to resume worship services at 50% of the church’s capacity. That’s the same limit placed on casinos, restaurants and theme parks.