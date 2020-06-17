NASA’s next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

California News

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover is honoring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. With just another month until liftoff, the space agency on Wednesday revealed a commemorative plate attached to the rover. The small black and white plate shows planet Earth atop a staff entwined with a serpent, a symbol of the health care community. Deputy project manager Matt Wallace says medical workers have inspired the Mars mission team throughout the pandemic. He’s hoping this special plate _ and the entire Mars mission _ will inspire health care workers in return. The rover, named Perseverance, is scheduled to launch July 20 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.