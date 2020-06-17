Memorial praises California sheriff’s deputy killed on duty

California News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Heartbroken mourners are praising a Northern California sheriff’s deputy who was killed in an ambush, calling him kind, unflappable and funny. Hundreds of people gathered at a public memorial for 38-year-old Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who leaves behind a pregnant wife and 2-year-old son. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said Wednesday that Gutzwiller went into law enforcement because he loved where he lived and wanted to keep it safe. Authorities say Steven Carrillo fatally shot a federal security officer outside a U.S. courthouse on May 29 before killing Gutzwiller and wounding other officers in a hail of gunfire and explosives on June 6.