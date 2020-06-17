Los Angeles FC signs veteran Honduran right back Andy Najar

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has signed veteran Honduran defender Andy Najar. The right back will be available for LAFC when the MLS season resumes next month with a tournament in Florida. The 27-year-old Najar has been training with LAFC since February. He has spent the past seven years with Anderlecht in Belgium’s top division, but hasn’t played in a match since May 2019 while recovering from a knee injury. Najar began his pro career with D.C. United in 2010, when he was named MLS Rookie of the Year. He moved to Anderlecht in early 2013, becoming the first homegrown player in MLS history to join a European club permanently.