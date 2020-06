California News

ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed a man and injured a woman in the Antelope Valley. The Sheriff’s Department says the shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday across the border in Kern County, in the unincorporated community of Rosamond. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.