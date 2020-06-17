Former Bumble Bee CEO gets jail in price fixing conspiracy

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says a former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been sentenced to more than three years in jail for a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy. Christopher Lischewski was also ordered Tuesday to pay a $100,000 fine in addition to serving a 40-month term. A federal grand jury in San Francisco indicted Lischewski in May 2018. He pleaded not guilty but last year a jury convicted him of a single count of participating in a conspiracy. Bumble Bee and StarKist Co. have been sentenced to millions of dollars in fines in connection to the scheme.