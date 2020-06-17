Families of California wildfire victims slam PG&E for crimes

California News

Pacific Gas & Electric is being vilified as a greedy, corrupt and reckless company in a court hearing featuring victims of the 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people in Northern California. Families of those who died are in court Wednesday telling heartbreaking stories of the pain caused by the utility’s crimes. It’s the second day of an extraordinary court hearing that will culminate in PG&E being sentenced for 85 felony counts stemming from the November 2018 wildfire that wiped out Paradise, California. As a corporation, PG&E can’t go to jail for its crimes. Instead, it will pay a maximum fine of $4 million, including $500,000 to cover investigation costs.