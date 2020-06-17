Driver free but virus fee? Robo-car firms hit new speed bump

California News

DETROIT (AP) — The latest challenge for the autonomous vehicle industry: How to assure passengers that the car they are getting in is virus free, even if it doesn’t have a driver. In addition to general safety concerns surrounding driverless vehicles, now the industry has to deal — just like other ride-hailing companies and traditional taxis — with passenger anxiety over getting into tight spaces with people who may have the virus, or after infected people who previously rode in the vehicles. An executive with self-driving car company Waymo says the coronavirus pandemic forced it to put its limited ride service on hold to make sure human backup drivers and passengers were safe.