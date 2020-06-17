DNA leads to arrest in long-ago California rape cases

Arizona News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man arrested in Arizona has been charged with committing a series of Southern California rapes and other crimes at gunpoint or knifepoint as long ago as 1996. Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin says cold case investigators used DNA evidence to identify 50-year-old Darin Edward Cooke as the suspect. The 16-count case involves six victims, five of whom were forcibly raped, in the cities of Corona and Riverside. Cooke was taken into custody in May and extradited last weekend. It’s not known whether he has obtained an attorney. Cooke could face life in prison if convicted of the crimes.