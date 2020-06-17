Cardinals QB Murray says he’ll kneel for anthem this season

Arizona News

Quarterback Kyler Murray says he’ll be kneeling during the national anthem this season. The Arizona Cardinals’ emerging star wasn’t particularly vocal about social issues during his first season but says that will change in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. The 22-year-old Murray says he didn’t have a lot of bad experiences with the police growing up but added that he was lucky because he’s usually recognized as a famous football player. The quarterback says the peaceful protests have been amazing.