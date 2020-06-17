California official charged with illegal spending, perjury

California News

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former California lawmaker has been charged with 34 felonies for illegally spending campaign funds and lying about it. Joe Canciamilla, the former elections chief for Contra Costa County, is accused of committing perjury on 30 campaign disclosure statements dating back a decade. The additional four felony counts relate to alleged grand theft of more than $260,000 in campaign funds for his personal use. A lawyer for Canciamilla, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. Canciamilla served on the Pittsburg City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors before winning three terms in the state Assembly as Democrat.