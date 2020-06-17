California police investigate reports of nooses in city park

California News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland police say they found five ropes hanging from trees in a busy city park. The mayor referred to them as nooses Wednesday and said they were being investigated as a hate crime. Police said officers searched the area near the popular Lake Merritt in response to a social media post that identified a noose. Police said several community members said the ropes were used for exercise, and one person said he put them there several months ago. A man named Victor Sengbe, who is black, told KGO-TV that he was the one who put the ropes up for exercise and for fun. Schaaf says it doesn’t matter what the ropes were used for. She called it “incumbent on all of us to know the actual history of racial violence” and what nooses represent.