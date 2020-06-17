AVP volleyball tour subs 3-event series for regular season

California News

The AVP tour is replacing its suspended regular season with a series of tournaments in Long Beach, California. The AVP Champions Cup Series will take place on three successive weekends from July 18 to August 2 and have a total prize purse of $700,000. Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross says she’s excited to be playing before most major U.S. sports have returned. She’s hoping it will convince those who watch the event to become fans for life.