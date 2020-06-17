Arizona coronavirus hospitalizations, ER visits hit records

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona hospitals are treating a record number of coronavirus patients amid a surge of new cases. The state’s Health Services Department confirmed 1,827 new cases and 20 new deaths Wednesday. That brings the total confirmed cases to 40,924 and deaths to 1,239. Hospitals were treating 1,582 patients on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 from two weeks earlier. Emergency Room visits for patients with virus symptoms soared to a record of nearly 1,100. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is under increasing pressure to take steps like requiring masks to slow the increase.