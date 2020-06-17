Appeals judge halts limit on governor’s emergency powers

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An appellate judge has stayed a lower court’s order barring Gov. Gavin Newsom from issuing directives that might conflict with state law. Wednesday’s order frees him to take additional executive actions during the coronavirus pandemic. Sutter County Superior Court Judge Perry Parker on Friday temporarily blocked Newsom’s executive order on voting in the November election. The judge also sided with two Republican lawmakers by more broadly requiring Newsom to refrain from new orders that might be interpreted as infringing on the Legislature’s responsibilities. The Third District Court of Appeal’s presiding justice stayed the lower court’s action but allowed court proceedings to continue.