Manfred, Clark meet, develop basis for possible agreement

Arizona News

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark have developed a framework that Manfred says could form the basis of an agreement as the two sides try to start the pandemic-delayed season. Manfred says he met with Clark at his request for several hours in Phoenix, where Clark has a home and where he has been since spring training was cut short on March 12. Manfred says he is encouraging the league’s teams to move forward and says he trusts Clark Tony is doing the same with the players.