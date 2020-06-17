All 21 in group arrested over quarantine leave Hawaii

California News

HONOLULU (AP) — All 21 members of a group arrested over breaking Hawaii’s traveler quarantine have been released from jail and have returned to California. The group known as Carbon Nation arrived in Hawaii over two days earlier this month. Police say some of them were at a Big Island beach the day they arrived. A two-week quarantine for all arriving travelers has helped Hawaii maintain low coronavirus infection rates compared with other parts of the U.S. Their leader and two others were released earlier in the week. The remaining 18 were released Tuesday. They were all sent to Los Angeles.