4 homes torched as crews battle Northern California wildfire

California News

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Some residents of a Northern California county devastated by wildfire in 2018 are under evacuation orders because of a grass fire that has so far destroyed four homes. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a tweet shortly after 2 p.m. that the Nelson Fire that sparked Wednesday in Butte County is about 50% contained. An evacuation order for parts of Oroville was issued after noon and the cause of the fire is under investigation. A 2018 wildfire in Butte County killed 85 people and destroyed more than 18,000 homes and buildings.