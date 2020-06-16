Woman held for allegedly pushing man in front of train

California News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A woman who allegedly pushed a man onto the tracks at the downtown BART platform in Berkeley as a train approached has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A BART statement says 34-year-old Roli Okoropudu was arrested Tuesday. BART say surveillance video showed the woman leaping up from a bench Monday night and pushing a man with both hands as the train approached. Authorities say he managed to squeeze between the train and the platform and suffered only a minor ankle injury. There’s no word on a motive for the attack.