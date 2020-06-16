With majors later, Woods should be in no hurry to return

California News

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods was close to Hilton Head with his yacht docked 80 miles away at Sea Island, but apparently not close to returning to golf. That should be no cause for alarm. While several players want to make up ground in the FedEx Cup standings, Woods is in no rush. Three majors have been pushed back to later in the year, and at this stage in his career, those are the priority. Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour has added a tournament in Ohio and now will be there for the first two weekends in August. One is at Inverness, site of the Solheim Cup next year.