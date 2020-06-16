Warner Bros to hold massive virtual event for DC Comics fans

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros. will hold a 24-hour virtual event in August featuring the biggest heroes in the DC Comics universe. The studio announced Tuesday that DC FanDome will be held on the event’s website on August 22 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific. The event will feature talent announcements and reveal new content from Warner Bros. games, comics, film and television. The gathering will occur roughly a month after Comic-Con International would have been held; that event in San Diego was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions around large gatherings. Comic-Con organizers plan their own virtual gathering for July 22-26.