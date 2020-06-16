Proposal would use social workers, not LAPD, for some calls

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unarmed social workers instead of Los Angeles police would respond to nonviolent calls for service under a proposal by City Council members. The motion introduced Tuesday calls for development of a crisis response model that would use teams of trained professionals such as homeless outreach workers in some situations, such as mental health crises. Critics say having armed police at certain situations can make situations worse. The motion follows calls for law enforcement reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.