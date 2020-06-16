Phoenix man faces attempted murder charge in wife’s stabbing

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix man is facing a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing of his wife, who was left critically injured. Police say 29-year-old Kobeny Alvarez remains jailed on a $750,000 bond. According to a police report, Alvarez and his wife were arguing at their home last Friday when the woman walked outside to the carport. Alvarez followed her and their argument escalated. Police say Alvarez went to the kitchen, opened a drawer and pulled out a large knife and then stabbed his wife up to six times. Neighbors heard the woman’s screams and called police. The woman underwent surgery to repair multiple stab wounds and Alvarez later turned himself in to police.