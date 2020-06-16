PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

California News

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is expected to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for a wildfire that wiped out most of a Northern California town called Paradise. The nation’s largest utility will be confronted at a court hearing Tuesday by the death and destruction caused by its history of neglect and greed. The hearing comes nearly three months after PG&E reached a plea agreement in the November 2018 fire. Investigators found the fire that destroyed Paradise was ignited by PG&E’s rickety electrical grid. The company agreed to pay a $3.5 million fine and $500,000 for the criminal investigation.