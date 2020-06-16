Nevada church appealing case over virus restrictions

California News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada church is asking a U.S. appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s refusal to strike down the state’s 50-person cap on religious gatherings as unconstitutional. Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley filed formal notice of its appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco after a judge in Las Vegas rejected its second request last week for a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the flat cap. It also filed a new request to resume worship services while the appeal is pending at 50% of the church’s capacity. That’s the same limit placed on casinos, restaurants, taverns and theme parks.