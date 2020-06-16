Lyric Opera of Chicago, SF cancel fall seasons due to virus

California News

CHICAGO (AP) — The Lyric Opera of Chicago and San Francisco Opera have canceled the fall portions of their 2020-21 seasons due to the new coronavirus. The Lyric Opera eliminated four of its 10 productions and delayed opening night from Sept. 17 to Jan. 16. San Francisco canceled five of seven stagings and delayed opening night from Sept. 11 to April 25. Twenty-six performances were canceled in Chicago and 37 in San Francisco. The Lyric season is now set to start with Missy Mazzoli’s “Proving Up” at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. San Francisco’s season opens with Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville).”