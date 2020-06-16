Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the coronavirus pandemic — but just how the Emmy Awards will be held remains cloudy. Kimmel acknowledged that in Tuesday’s announcement, saying it was unclear how or where the Sept. 20 ceremony will be held. ABC said details on the show’s production will be announced soon. Choosing Kimmel to emcee the ceremony reverses course from last year’s no-host Emmys. The entertainment industry is just beginning to restart production following a months-long shutdown aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19. Nominations for the 72nd prime-time Emmys will be announced by the TV academy on July 28.