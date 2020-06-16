Highway open again as crews contain central California fire

California News

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — All lanes of U.S. 101 are open again early Tuesday after a fast-moving wildfire on California’s Central Coast closed the major highway and threatened dozens of homes. Authorities lifted evacuations late Monday after crews made progress against the blaze at Avila Beach, an unincorporated San Luis Obispo County community about midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. Monday and quickly spread to about 400 acres. About 200 firefighters battled the blaze and remained on the scene overnight. At its height, the blaze threatened about 100 homes. The cause is under investigation.