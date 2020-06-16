Highway 1 shut after explosion, fire north of San Francisco

California News

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities closed Highway 1 after fire from an explosion spread to multiple buildings Tuesday in a beach community just north of San Francisco. Two people suffered minor injuries but refused treatment following the blast around 8:40 a.m. in Stinson Beach. The explosion blew the roof off a businesses and sparked a blaze that spread to other structures. Officials say two buildings were destroyed and two others were damaged. The California Highway Patrol shut down the two-lane coastal route as crews cleaned up debris. Residents say they felt the ground shake.