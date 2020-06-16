Calls for de-escalation training grow after Atlanta shooting

California News

ATLANTA (AP) — The deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta in the span of less than three weeks have led to a push in the U.S. for more training of police officers in how to de-escalate tense situations before they explode in violence. Experts say de-escalation training generally involves officers being taught how to keep their cool, calm people down and use the least amount of force required. Calls for increased de-escalation training have come from politicians and activists on Capitol Hill as well as from California’s attorney general, Michigan lawmakers and Houston’s police chief.