California to remove Columbus statue from state Capitol

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s legislative leaders have decided to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from the state Capitol. The decision was announced Tuesday by state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Assembly Rules Committee chair Ken Cooley. They said the statue is out of place given the deadly impact Columbus’s arrival had on indigenous populations. It’s not clear when or how the statue will be removed. It has been in the Capitol since 1883. It was a gift from Sacramento banker Darius Ogden Mills, who had advocated for California’s Capitol to be built in Sacramento.