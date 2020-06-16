California mayor to resign over handling of police reform

California News

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the Northern California town of Healdsburg is resigning amid criticism she mishandled requests to have a discussion on how police officers employ force in the line of duty. The Press Democrat reports Mayor Leah Gold announced Tuesday she planned to step down on June 30. Her resignation comes two weeks after Gold and the majority of her City Council colleagues declined to have a formal discussion about police use of force policies. She faced a torrent of calls for her resignation and last week a crowd encircled her and several council members, calling for her resignation.