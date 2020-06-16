Arizona sees nearly 2,400 new virus cases, a daily high

Arizona News

Health officials say the number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona has hit an alarming new daily high of nearly 2,400 — almost double the previous record. The state Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 2,392 new cases and 25 additional deaths. Hospital intensive care units were hovering around 80% capacity with 1,307 people with the virus as of Monday. Arizona has seen a total of 39,097 cases and 1,219 deaths. It’s unclear how many of the new cases are due to expanded testing. Meanwhile, nearly 700 medical providers have signed a letter calling on Ducey to mandate the use of face masks in public.