18 people arrested over quarantine remain jailed in Hawaii

California News

HONOLULU (AP) — Most of the 21 people who call themselves a misunderstood, nature-loving family, remained jailed Tuesday over allegedly violating Hawaii’s traveler quarantine, even after they agreed to return to California. Their leader and two others are in Los Angeles after they agreed to leave Hawaii. Prosecutors say the 18 others will be released after their paperwork is processed. They were arrested last week after social media posts showed them at a beach shortly after arriving. Travelers arriving in Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus.