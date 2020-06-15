University of California endorses affirmative action measure

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board is unanimously backing a measure that would restore affirmative action programs at its schools. The proposed ballot measure would repeal the controversial voter-approved statewide ban that’s been blamed for a decline in diversity in the prestigious university system. The vote Monday by the university system’s Board of Regents means the UC endorses a proposal that would ask voters in November to repeal 1996’s Proposition 209 that banned “preferential treatment” for minority groups applying to state colleges and government jobs. The state Assembly approved the measure last week and it still must pass the state Senate to go on the Nov. 3 ballot.