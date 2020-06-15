Travelers accused of breaking quarantine set to leave Hawaii

California News

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman traveling with a group of 21 people arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s coronavirus quarantine says they have agreed to leave the state because they have received threats from residents. Kendra Carter says that when the group arrived earlier this month, they didn’t realize Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine would be enforced. The leader of the group, Eligio Bishop, pleaded no contest Monday to the quarantine violation. Court documents say they were seen at a beach park shortly after arriving. The president of a tourist assistance group said Monday the organization is working on getting them plane tickets back to California.